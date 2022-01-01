Go
HopMonk Tavern

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

230 Petaluma Ave • $$

Avg 3.6 (1687 reviews)

Popular Items

Kale Caesar$16.50
Garlic breadcrumbs, pumpkin seeds, parmesan, farm egg
KID'S Chicken Tenders$8.00
Beer battered chicken breast
HopMonk Cheeseburger$19.00
Tomato chutney, aioli, crispy shallots, white cheddar, brioche bun
(Bun contains egg and lactose)
Bacon Cheese Burger$20.00
Brioche bun, swiss, red onion, mayonnaise
(Bun contains egg and lactose)
Wings 16$21.00
Nashville, Sweet Chili or Buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing
Taco 4 Pack$21.00
2 Carnitas tacos, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion, green salsa + 2 battered fish tacos, slaw and spicy aioli (Fried fish only)
Artichoke$12.50
Spicy Aioli (vegan, Gluten Free)
Warm Pretzel$13.00
Hefeweizen 'beer' cheese
Fish Tacos$11.00
Two tacos, beer battered, spicy aioli, cabbage
(Fried only)
Sweet Potato Fries$9.50
Curried ketchup
(Vegan, Gluten free)
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

230 Petaluma Ave

Sebastopol CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
