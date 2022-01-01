Go
HopMonk Tavern

Come on in and enjoy!

691 Broadway St

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$23.00
Beer battered, tartar sauce, coleslaw garnish
Chicken Philly$18.00
Red onions, fire roasted peppers,
blended cheese, spicy aioli, naan
French Dip$22.00
Thinly sliced ribeye, caramelized onions, provolone cheese, truffle aioli
Ahi Tuna Salad$19.00
Seared sesame crusted ahi, napa cabbage, carrot, bell pepper, avocado, wonton, sesame ginger dressing
HopMonk Cheeseburger$19.00
Tomato chutney, aioli, crispy shallots, white cheddar, brioche bun
(Bun contains egg and lactose)
Fish Tacos$11.00
Two tacos, beer battered, spicy aioli, cabbage
(Fried only)
Kale Caesar$16.50
Garlic breadcrumbs, pumpkin seeds, parmesan, farm egg
Artichoke$12.50
Spicy Aioli (vegan, Gluten Free)
Bacon Cheese Burger$20.00
Brioche bun, swiss, red onion, mayonnaise
(Bun contains egg and lactose)
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken$19.00
Brioche Bun, pickle, lettuce, mayonnaise
(Bun contains egg and lactose)
Location

691 Broadway St

Sonoma CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

