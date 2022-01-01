Go
Hopper Haus

Biergarten & Grill

418 East Queen Isabella Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

WAFFLE FRIES$5.00
1/2 SAND & SIDE SALAD$9.00
Half chicken salad sandwich with half haus garden salad
CHEESE CURDS$7.00
CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS SERVED WITH RANCH DIPPING SAUCE.
BOCA CHICA CHICKEN$11.00
GRILLED SEASONED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES, AND CHIPOTLE DRESSING. YOUR CHOICE OF WAFFLE FRIES OR PARMESAN CHIPS.
OG CHICKEN SALAD$11.00
CRANBERRIES, CELERY, APPLES, WALNUTS, MAYO, AND LEMON JUICE SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND RED ONION ON EITHER A CROISSANT OR MULTIGRAIN BREAD. YOUR CHOICE OF WAFFLE FRIES OR PARMESAN KETTLE CHIPS.
MAHI MAHI SANDWICH$14.00
BLACKENED MAHI MAHI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, AND CHIPOTLE MAYO. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF FRIES OR PARMESAN KETTLE CHIPS.
HOPPER$11.00
CLASSIC BEEF PATTY WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, AND PICKLES. YOUR CHOICE OF WAFFLE FRIES OR PARMESAN CHIPS.
AVOCADO$10.00
MIXED LETTUCE TOPPED WITH HAUS DRESSING, RED ONIONS, AVOCADO, RED CABBAGE AND SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD. ADD CHICKEN $3 OR MAHI MAHI $5
Location

418 East Queen Isabella Boulevard

Port Isabel TX

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
