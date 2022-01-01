Hopper Haus
Biergarten & Grill
418 East Queen Isabella Boulevard
Popular Items
Location
418 East Queen Isabella Boulevard
Port Isabel TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Dirty Al's Pelican Station
Come in and enjoy!
Into the Blue Restaurant
Serving only the freshest Gulf shrimp, seafood, and Authentic Mexican cuisine. Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner could never be so easier. Our extensive menu variety will satisfy the pickiest of eaters. So Relax, Unwind & Enjoy!
The Meatball Cafe
A cozy Italian restaurant in South Padre Island that will bring you Made in House and from scratch dishes and a great atmosphere!
Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!