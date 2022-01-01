Go
Hoppin' Chicken

Our chicken is always fresh, never frozen! We handbread every piece of chicken in-house using our own seasoning blend. If you want your chicken spicy, just ask and we'll add the heat!

Popular Items

Combo 5 (8 Chicken Bites w/ Fries)$12.00
Combo #5 features 8 of our hand-breaded juicy chicken bites, choice of 2 dipping sauces and seasoned crinkle-cut fries.
Mac & Cheese (12 oz)$4.50
Our mac & cheese is made in-house with an aged cheddar cheese sauce.
Combo 2 (Classic Sandwich w/ Fries)$11.50
Combo #2 features our classic hand-breaded chicken sandwich and our seasoned crinkle-cut fries
Seasoned Crinkle-Cut Fries$3.50
Our crinkle-cut fries are seasoned with our own blend of spices for just the right amount of kick.
Ruby's Signature Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Our Ruby's signature chicken sandwich features a hand-bread fried chicken breast, our signature yuzu slaw (red & green cabbage, carrots, fresh mint, fresh cilantro and finely diced jalapenos in a house-made yuzu vinaigrette) with our house-made chipotle aioli. This sandwich is also great with our house-made Alabama white BBQ sauce.
8 Bites$9.00
8 chicken bites served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces
Soda (16.9 Bottle)$2.00
Combo 3 (2 Tenders w/ Fries)$11.50
Combo #3 features 2 of our juicy hand-breaded chicken tenders on toasted thick-cut white bread layered with pickles. Includes your choice of dipping sauce and seasoned crinkle-cut fries
Combo 1 (Signature Sandwich w/ Fries)$13.00
Combo #1 features our signature hand-breaded chicken sandwich and seasoned crinkle-cut fries
Location

3917 W Riverside Drive, 1st Floor

Burbank CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
