Go
Consumer pic

Hoppin' Chicken & Burgers N' Smiles

Open today 11:30 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3917 Riverside Drive

Burbank, CA 91505

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles$15.00
4 Mini Belgian Waffles sprinkled with powdered sugar, 2 jumbo chicken tenders, maple butter & maple syrup served on the side
8 Bites$9.00
8 chicken bites served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces
Ruby's Signature Chicken Sandwich$9.75
Our Ruby's signature chicken sandwich features a hand-bread fried chicken breast, our signature yuzu slaw (red & green cabbage, carrots, fresh mint, fresh cilantro and finely diced jalapenos in a house-made yuzu vinaigrette) with our house-made chipotle aioli. This sandwich is also great with our house-made Alabama white BBQ sauce.
Double Smash Burger$10.50
1 Tender$3.50
Mac & Cheese (12 oz)$4.50
Our mac & cheese is made in-house with an aged cheddar cheese sauce.
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm

Location

3917 Riverside Drive, Burbank CA 91505

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Olive & Thyme

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hoppin' Chicken - REBUILDING

No reviews yet

Our chicken is always fresh, never frozen! We handbread every piece of chicken in-house using our own seasoning blend. If you want your chicken spicy, just ask and we'll add the heat!

Tacos 1986 Burbank

No reviews yet

The Best Tacos in LA !

Red Maple Cafe

No reviews yet

Red Maple Cafe currently serves our full menu Tuesday-Sunday 9am-3pm. Closed Mondays.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Hoppin' Chicken & Burgers N' Smiles

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston