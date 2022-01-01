Hoppin' Chicken & Burgers N' Smiles
Open today 11:30 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
3917 Riverside Drive
Burbank, CA 91505
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Location
3917 Riverside Drive, Burbank CA 91505
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Olive & Thyme
Come on in and enjoy!
Hoppin' Chicken - REBUILDING
Our chicken is always fresh, never frozen! We handbread every piece of chicken in-house using our own seasoning blend. If you want your chicken spicy, just ask and we'll add the heat!
Tacos 1986 Burbank
The Best Tacos in LA !
Red Maple Cafe
Red Maple Cafe currently serves our full menu Tuesday-Sunday 9am-3pm. Closed Mondays.