Go
Toast
  • /
  • Burbank
  • /
  • Hoppin' Chicken - REBUILDING

Hoppin' Chicken - REBUILDING

Our chicken is always fresh, never frozen! We handbread every piece of chicken in-house using our own seasoning blend. If you want your chicken spicy, just ask and we'll add the heat!

3917 W Riverside Drive, 1st Floor

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Combo 1 (Signature Sandwich w/ Fries)$13.00
Combo #1 features our signature hand-breaded chicken sandwich and seasoned crinkle-cut fries
See full menu

Location

3917 W Riverside Drive, 1st Floor

Burbank CA

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Olive & Thyme

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hoppin' Chicken

No reviews yet

Our chicken is always fresh, never frozen! We handbread every piece of chicken in-house using our own seasoning blend. If you want your chicken spicy, just ask and we'll add the heat!

Red Maple Cafe & Burgers N' Smiles

No reviews yet

Red Maple Cafe currently serves our full menu Tuesday-Sunday 9am-3pm.
Burgers N' Smiles currently serves inside Red Maple Cafe Friday & Saturday nights 4pm-9pm

Tacos 1986 Burbank

No reviews yet

The Best Tacos in LA !

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston