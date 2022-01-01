Go
Toast

Hops and Hollers

We are a neighborhood Restaurant & Beer Garden outside of Downtown Knoxville. We offer a sandwich and sharable menu full of Southern favorites. 3x Great American Beer Bar Winner ('18, '19 & '20). The outside features a huge, dog friendly beer garden with games: Bocce, Ping-Pong, Foosball, Corn Hole, and Giant Jenga. The Shop (behind the beer garden) features the Inward Half Golf Swing Bay with over 100 golf courses that can be rented by the hour! The taproom features over 100 cans & 32 taps. They include many local favorites, crafts from throughout the state of Tennessee, regional staples, delicious ciders, & domestics. TVs throughout make it a great place to catch the game.

SANDWICHES

937 N Central St • $

Avg 4.6 (483 reviews)

Popular Items

Kettle Chips$3.00
Sloppy Holler$11.50
Smoked Meatloaf, Pimento Cheese, Caramelized Onions on Sourdough
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating

Location

937 N Central St

Knoxville TN

Sunday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Club XYZ

No reviews yet

Club XYZ. Knoxville Pride Since 2004.

Geezers Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Last Days of Autumn Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

K Brew - North Knox

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston