Hops & Curds

Artisanal mac & cheese, regional craft beers, and classic cocktails with a twist in the heart of Lincoln Park.

FRENCH FRIES

2470 N. Lincoln Ave. • $$

Avg 5 (10 reviews)

OG Grilled Cheese$12.00
Cheddar, swiss, gouda, fresh curds, country white loaf served with herb fries
H&C Mac & Cheese$9.00
Our signature cheddar sauce made from scratch
Pretzel Bites$7.00
Chicago's own Bulldog Bakery, choice of H&C Cheese sauce or whole grain mustard
Lil Mac$5.00
1/2 size with no fuss
Salmon Pita BLT$17.00
pan seared salmon | warm pita | garlic aioli | red onion | shaved lettuce | cherry tomatoes | burnt ends | smoked serrano hot sauce
Cheese Curds$9.00
Wisconsin breaded curds, choice of Dr Pepper smoked onion ketchup or lemon dill ranch dipping sauce
Staff recommendation- get a cup of tomato soup to dip them in!
H&C Burger$20.00
Grilled beef patty, onion jam, gouda, arugula, bernaise sauce, toasted brioche bun
Dr Pepper$4.00
8 oz. bottle, twist-off cap
Made with Imperial cane sugar
Veg & Dip$14.00
fresh assortment of vegetables |
house-made lemon garlic hummus |
grilled pita
Poutine$12.00
Crispy fries, fresh curds, beef gravy
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2470 N. Lincoln Ave.

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
