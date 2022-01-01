Hops n Drops
Hop n Drops "A Neighborhood Gathering Place"
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
8851 Destination Way • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8851 Destination Way
Broomfield CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hickory & Ash
Hand Crafted, Colorado-Centric Cuisine
Roots Restaurant
Come in and enjoy! We are small plates tapas-style menu and we truly hope you enjoy our eclectic food!
East Moon Asian Bistro & Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0038
Nothing Bundt Cakes