Hops N Scotch

HOPS N SCOTCH located in Coolidge Corner the heart of Brookline. 4000 square feet, and two floors of restaurant seating. A Gastrolounge theme with a diverse, expansive selection of Craft Beer, Scotch, Whiskey & Bourbon complimented by a full bar.

1306 Beacon St • $$

Avg 3.9 (1121 reviews)

Popular Items

hops burger$14.00
fried brussels$12.00
honey wings$12.00
mac n cheese$14.00
bulgogi empanadas$11.00
honey shrimp bao$11.00
fish tacos$10.00
Beets salad$11.00
chicken bites$11.00
chicken bao$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1306 Beacon St

Brookline MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
