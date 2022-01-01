Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges
American
Hops on the Hill
Open today 3:00 PM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
135 East Mountain Road
Killington, VT 05751
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
135 East Mountain Road, Killington VT 05751
Nearby restaurants
Liquid Art Coffeehouse & Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
Mary Lou's
Wood Fired Pizza * Bar* Live Entertainment
Lookout Tavern
"Killington's Best Food and Drink! We serve American Traditional food. We have a delicious 40 item menu, with plenty of tasty meals. We also have an excellent drink menu to choose from with a variety of craft beers and drinks. Come join us for great people, delicious food, cold drinks and a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. We look forward to seeing you!"
Nite Spot Pizza
Come in and enjoy!