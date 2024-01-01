Go
Main picView gallery

Hops & Vine -

Open today 4:00 PM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

527 Main Street

Lewiston, ID 83501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am

Location

527 Main Street, Lewiston ID 83501

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Imua Hawaiian Restaurant - 800 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
800 Main Street Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Effies - 1120 main street
orange starNo Reviews
1120 main street lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Hot Shot Espresso - Main Street
orange star4.5 • 162
1342 Main St Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
River City Espresso
orange starNo Reviews
1441 G St Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Hot Shot Espresso - Thain Road
orange star4.5 • 162
527 Thain Road Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Groundwork Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
1225 Snake River Ave Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lewiston

Main Street Grill
orange star4.5 • 502
625 Main Street Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Zany Graze
orange star5.0 • 326
2004 19th Ave Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Hot Shot Espresso - Main Street
orange star4.5 • 162
1342 Main St Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Hot Shot Espresso - Cafe
orange star4.5 • 162
631 Bryden Ave Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Hot Shot Espresso - Bryden Ave
orange star4.5 • 162
607 Bryden Ave Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Hot Shot Espresso - Thain Road
orange star4.5 • 162
527 Thain Road Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lewiston

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Pendleton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hops & Vine -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston