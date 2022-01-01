Hops at the Paddock

Go
Popular Items

8" Personal Pizza$5.49
Thin crust, 8- inch pizza with sauce and cheese. Toppings additional.
Chicken Fingers$7.99
(5) Breaded and fried golden brown chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Fingers & Fries$8.99
Crispy, golden fried chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce and wedge cut fries.
12" Pizza$9.49
12-inch Paddock original, thin crust pizza with sauce, mozzarella cheese, and oregano. Toppings additional.
Crock of French Onion Soup$4.99
Homemade French onion soup made with Guinness Stoudt and served with croutons and melted Swiss cheese.
Cheesesteak$10.74
Chopped steak meat, American cheese, onions, and sauce. Served with chips
Caesar Salad$7.49
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing.
Wings$13.49
Served with your choice of wing sauce, bleu cheese or ranch dressing, and celery.
Smothered Fries$7.49
Wedge cut fries topped with cheddar-jack, bacon cheese sauce with jalapenos. Served with ranch dressing on the side.
Sweet Potato Tots$4.49
Deep fried sweet potato tots served in a basket.
Location

1945 W Columbia St

Allentown PA

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
