Hopscotch - Oakland

Japanese inspired American Bistro located in Oakland's Uptown Neighborhood. Regional American food with Japanese preparation, technique and ingredients. Cocktails are focused on seasonality and balance. Homage to classics with modern, inventive twists and a scotch-centric bar program.

SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

1915 San Pablo Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (7738 reviews)

Popular Items

Kimchee Fried Rice$15.00
brown rice, house kimchee, shoyu egg
Donuts & Butterscotch Cream$12.00
3 donuts with butterscotch custard
Corn Bread & Honey Butter$7.00
Literally the best.
Hopscotch Party Pack$48.00
Bucket of Buttermilk Fried Chicken, 8 Pieces. Your choice of 3 sides! Feeds 3-5.
First Base Burger$16.00
house ground chuck, griddled beef tongue, sesame aioli, kennebec chips
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken tenders, bacon, cabbage, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a brioche bun.
Bucket of Buttermilk Fried Chicken$34.00
Whole chicken, 8 pieces.
Soba Biscuits & Honey Butter$7.00
Buckwheat biscuits with a side of honey butter.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1915 San Pablo Ave

Oakland CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

