Hopscotch
This page is for pre-approved private events only.
711 Navarro Suite 100
Location
711 Navarro Suite 100
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Stout's Signature - SA
Come in and enjoy!
Playland Pizza
A menu focused on an array of classic & creative pizzas & cocktails in a modern, lively setting.
Gourdough's Public House
Come in and Enjoy
The County Line Riverwalk
Come on in and enjoy!