Hops n Drops

Hops n Drop's "A Neighborhood Gathering Place"

21290 State Route 410 E • $$

NUMBER OF FORKS
Please add this to cart and we will more then happy to provide silverware with your order.
FRENCH DIP$15.25
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on a ciabatta roll. Served with au jus.
CHICKEN TAQUITOS$12.25
Made from scratch with seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, diced red onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla then topped with green onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, housemade guacamole & salsa.
NO SILVERWARE NEEDED
Please add this to cart to let us know you do not need silverware. This will help up reserve for the limited supply to those that need it. Thank you!!!
BACON BURGER$13.25
Served with lettuce, tomato and Hops n Drops spread.
WESTERN BURGER$14.75
Cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, lettuce, tomato, zippy barbecue sauce and Hops n Drops spread.
CHICKEN STRIPS$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
DELUXE BURGER$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and Hops n Drops spread.
BONELESS WINGS$13.25
Tossed in our honey chipotle BQQ, son to be famous buffalo sauce or sweet & spicy Sriracha sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

21290 State Route 410 E

Bonney Lake WA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
