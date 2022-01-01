Hops N Drops
Hops n Drops "A Neighborhood Gathering Place"
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd
Colorado Springs CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Single Barrel Eatery & Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Golden Flame Hot Wings - CO Springs
"Buffalo" Style Hot Wings, Specialty Fries, Seafood & Appetizers. Full bar is available. Dine-in, Take-out & Delivery available. #feedyourflame 🔥
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0244
Nothing Bundt Cakes
The Kolache Shack - Barnes
Come in and enjoy! Breakfast bakery with Tex-Mex flare.