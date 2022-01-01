Go
Hops N Drops

Hops n Drops "A Neighborhood Gathering Place"

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5820 Stetson Hills Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (2834 reviews)

Popular Items

BLT & A$12.75
Bacon, lettuce, avocado and mayo served on a ciabatta roll.
JALAPENO CREAM CHEESE BURGER$14.95
A bountiful blend of caramelized onions, cream cheese infused with roasted jalapeños, crispy bacon, frizzled onions and Hops n Drops seasoning. Served on Texas toast and topped with a fried jalapeño!
CHICKEN STRIPS$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
JALAPENO BURGER$14.75
If you like 'em hot! A Cajun seasoned patty with chipotle mayo, lighted grilled jalapeño peppers, pepper Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Spiceeey!!
Make it Scotty D's way - add a fresh grilled pineapple for $1.
DELUXE BURGER$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and Hops n Drops spread.
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
FRENCH DIP$15.25
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on a ciabatta roll. Served with au jus.
NO SILVERWARE NEEDED
Please add this to cart to let us know you do not need silverware. This will help up reserve for the limited supply to those that need it. Thank you!!!
WESTERN BURGER$14.75
Cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, lettuce, tomato, zippy barbecue sauce and Hops n Drops spread.
NUMBER OF FORKS
Please add this to cart and we will more then happy to provide silverware with your order.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5820 Stetson Hills Blvd

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
