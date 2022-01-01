Go
5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW • $$

Avg 4.3 (560 reviews)

NUMBER OF FORKS
Please add this to cart and we will more then happy to provide silverware with your order.
BLT & A$12.75
Bacon, lettuce, avocado and mayo served on a ciabatta roll.
BACON BURGER$13.25
Served with lettuce, tomato and Hops n Drops spread.
DELUXE BURGER$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and Hops n Drops spread.
CHICKEN STRIPS$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
FRENCH DIP$15.25
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on a ciabatta roll. Served with au jus.
CALIFORNIA TURKEY$14.25
Roasted turkey with bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pesto mayo on thick 9 grain bread.
4PC-FISH & CHIPS$17.75
Four pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
NO SILVERWARE NEEDED
Please add this to cart to let us know you do not need silverware. This will help up reserve for the limited supply to those that need it. Thank you!!!
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP$12.95
Grilled chicken breast wrapped up in a garlic tortilla with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, roasted Baja veggies, diced tomatoes, lettuce and avocado. Served with your choice of side.
See full menu

5414 Point Fosdick Dr NW

Gig Harbor WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
