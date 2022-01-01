Go
Hops n Drops

Hops n Drops"A Neighborhood Gathering Place"

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2675 Queensgate Dr. • $$

Avg 4.7 (168 reviews)

Popular Items

DELUXE BURGER$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and Hops n Drops spread.
CHICKEN STRIPS$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
FRENCH DIP$15.25
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on a ciabatta roll. Served with au jus.
NO SILVERWARE NEEDED
Please add this to cart to let us know you do not need silverware. This will help up reserve for the limited supply to those that need it. Thank you!!!
FLAVORED LEMONADE BOTTLE$4.75
WESTERN BURGER$14.75
Cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, lettuce, tomato, zippy barbecue sauce and Hops n Drops spread.
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
BACON BURGER$13.25
Served with lettuce, tomato and Hops n Drops spread.
4PC-FISH & CHIPS$17.75
Four pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
TONY'S BBQ MAC$14.50
An amazing blend of caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, topped with carnitas. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2675 Queensgate Dr.

Richland WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

The Endive is a local cafe offering a dynamic food menu with an international flair. Soups, Salads, Sandwiches, Pastries, Pastas, Quiches, Spanish Tortillas, Chicken Filos, Poke Bowls, Noodle Soups & more in store! Sweets, savouries or otherwise we have you covered. Available dine in, drive through or take out, feel free to order ahead and we'll have it ready... Caffe Vita Espresso, loose leaf teas, local craft beer & quality wines, local art and more! Menu's change frequently, check @theendiveeatery for current specials...

