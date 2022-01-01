Go
Toast

Hops n Drops

Hops n Drops "A Neighborhood Gathering Place"

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2623 172nd St NE • $$

Avg 3.8 (386 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP$12.95
Grilled chicken breast wrapped up in a garlic tortilla with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, roasted Baja veggies, diced tomatoes, lettuce and avocado. Served with your choice of side.
DELUXE BURGER$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and Hops n Drops spread.
BACON BURGER$13.25
Served with lettuce, tomato and Hops n Drops spread.
FLAVORED LEMONADE BOTTLE$4.75
CHICKEN STRIPS$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
CHICKEN TAQUITOS$12.25
Made from scratch with seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, diced red onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla then topped with green onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, housemade guacamole & salsa.
NO SILVERWARE NEEDED
Please add this to cart to let us know you do not need silverware. This will help up reserve for the limited supply to those that need it. Thank you!!!
NUMBER OF FORKS
Please add this to cart and we will more then happy to provide silverware with your order.
JALAPENO CREAM CHEESE BURGER$14.95
A bountiful blend of caramelized onions, cream cheese infused with roasted jalapeños, crispy bacon, frizzled onions and Hops n Drops seasoning. Served on Texas toast and topped with a fried jalapeño!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2623 172nd St NE

Marysville WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

No reviews yet

Gourmet Burgers, Chicken, Salads & House Made Desserts

Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna

No reviews yet

Welcome to Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna!

The Stilly Diner

No reviews yet

We are a classic American Diner serving breakfast and lunch for takeout daily from 7-3. Give us a call when you get here and we can bring your food to your car.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston