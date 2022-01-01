Hops n Drops
Hops n Drops "A Neighborhood Gathering Place"
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2529 Bickford B Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2529 Bickford B Ave
Snohomish WA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Come in and enjoy!
Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
Trails End is a family friendly restaurant featuring a Northwest themed menu and a delicious selection of Craft Beer!
Andy's Fish House
Come in and enjoy!
Oxford Saloon
Come in and enjoy!