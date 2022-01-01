Go
Hops n Drops "A Neighborhood Gathering Place"

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2529 Bickford B Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (4249 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ CHICKEN WRAP$12.95
Grilled chicken breast wrapped up in a garlic tortilla with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, roasted Baja veggies, diced tomatoes, lettuce and avocado. Served with your choice of side.
CHICKEN CLUB WRAP$13.25
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Hops n Drops spread all wrapped up in a garlic tortilla.
NO SILVERWARE NEEDED
Please add this to cart to let us know you do not need silverware. This will help up reserve for the limited supply to those that need it. Thank you!!!
SIDE FRIES$6.75
NUMBER OF KNIVES
Please add this to cart and we will more then happy to provide silverware with your order.
NUMBER OF FORKS
Please add this to cart and we will more then happy to provide silverware with your order.
BACON BURGER$13.25
Served with lettuce, tomato and Hops n Drops spread.
CHICKEN STRIPS$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
KIDS CHEESE BURGER$6.75
DELUXE BURGER$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and Hops n Drops spread.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2529 Bickford B Ave

Snohomish WA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
