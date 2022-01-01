Go
Hops N Shine

Hops N Shine offers loaded grilled cheeses, hot dogs, and tater tots, jumbo wings with a large selection of sauces, and a wide selection of other appetizer favorites.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

3410 Mount Vernon Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak N Chz$13.00
Shaved ribeye, sautéed onions, green peppers, red peppers, American cheese, and mayonnaise
8 Wings$12.00
Tater Tots$4.00
BYO Gilled Cheese$10.00
TBA$13.00
Turkey, bacon, avocado, and muenster grilled and stacked high
Kid Chicken Tenders$5.00
Burger Melt$14.00
A 1/2 lb. burger patty, topped with American cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
Chicken Tenders$11.00
6 chicken tenders served with a side of honey mustard
Giant Bavarian Pretzel$11.00
Deep fried and served with beer cheese and spicy mustard
16 Wings$22.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3410 Mount Vernon Ave

Alexandria VA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

