Hopvine Pub - Capitol Hill

Your neighborhood Pub serving local microbrew and scratch made food in a lively environment.

507 15th Ave E

Popular Items

House Cabernet Bottle$18.00
Hopvine Green Salad$13.50
Mixed greens topped with tomato, red onion, mushroom, red pepper, green bell pepper, chopped artichoke heart, walnuts. House dressing: vinaigrette, blue cheese, ranch. Bread/Butter.
Hoach
House marinara, mozzarella, Italian sausage, red onion, red pepper, green bell pepper, pepperoncini.
Reuben$16.00
Peppered pastrami, Swiss, dijon, pickled red cabbage, 1000 island dressing baked on rye. Veggie option: Jack Fruit.
Pastrami Grinder$15.00
Peppered pastrami, mayo, mozzarella, house relish (cabbage, red onion, pickles, pepperoncini, and dill) baked on french roll.
Hopvine Basic
House marinara and mozzarella.
Besty
House marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olive, mushroom.
Bowl of Soup$10.00
Housemade Daily Soup
Smoky Bird$15.00
House smoked chicken breast, house ancho pepper spread, mozzarella, red onion, pepperoncini baked on french roll.
Jackfruit Grinder$15.00
Chipotle jack fruit, mayo, mozzarella, house relish (cabbage, red onion, pickles, pepperoncini, and dill) baked on french roll.
Location

507 15th Ave E

Seattle WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

