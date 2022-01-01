Go
Hopworks Urban Brewery

We create exceptional beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect our planet and support our community.

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

2944 SE Powell Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1235 reviews)

Popular Items

BYO Burger*$13.00
Build your own burger! Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
16" - BYO Pizza$18.50
Totally Ranched Out Wrap$14.00
Oven roasted chicken, pico de gallo, romaine, cabbage, heirloom carrot shreds and our signature ranch dressing wrapped up tight in a griddled spinach tortilla.
Fries App$5.50
Natural, wedge cut fries.
Green Goddess Bowl$14.50
Honey roasted sweet potatoes, quinoa, carrot, red cabbage, tomatoes, feta, greens, lemon vin, Green Goddess dressing.
Pretzels$8.00
Hot, fresh baked pretzels with house-made beer cheese sauce.
Chicken Tenders Entree$16.00
Natural, crispy chicken tenders served with wedge-cut fries, ranch and choice of Frank’s or BBQ.
Moab Bowl*$15.50
Local quinoa, black beans, roasted corn, grilled chicken, shredded
red cabbage, carrots, pico de gallo, avocado and roasted
red pepper garlic aioli.
Bomber Burger*$15.50
Tillamook cheddar cheese, Beer BBQ sauce and natural smoked bacon. Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Caesar Salad*$15.50
Romaine, grilled chicken, Italian homestyle croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing. (Contains raw eggs)
Location

2944 SE Powell Blvd

Portland OR

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
