Hopworks Urban Brewery

We create exceptional beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect our planet and support our community.

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

17707 SE Mill Plain Blvd • $$

Avg 3.7 (1017 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce with all-natural
chicken, croutons, parmesan, and
house Caesar dressing.
Kids Cheese Pizza$7.00
Jones Cola$2.00
Provide Disposable Silverware
Please choose this option if you need silverware. TOGO orders will not get silverware unless you select this option!!
Powell Cryo IPA (19.2oz Can)$3.00
Our flagship IPA celebrates our mothership brewery on Powell Blvd. Brimming with melon, tropical fruit, and a touch of dank. Low on bitterness and big on flavor, this beer is brewed to be your everyday IPA. 6.4% ABV. 40 IBU.
Curried Chicken Salad$14.00
Chicken, apples, celery, cranberries and goodness atop lemony dressed greens.
Jones Sugar Free Cola$2.00
Brew Dr. Kombucha (12oz can)$4.00
A fan favorite, this brilliant blend of rosemary, mint, sage and green tea creates a distinctly smooth herbal flavor worth savoring.
No Silverware Needed
Golden Hammer Organic Lager (12oz 6-pack)$10.00
Organic NW and German ingredients come together for a new take on Germany’s most popular beer: the Munich-style Helles. Notes of honey malt aroma and flavor greet herbaceous and floral hops at the castle door. Golden Hammer is crushability with a conscience. 4.8% ABV. 25 IBU.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

17707 SE Mill Plain Blvd

Vancouver WA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
