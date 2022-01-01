Horn Barbecue
Come in and enjoy!
2534 Mandela Pkwy
Location
2534 Mandela Pkwy
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Kowbird
Chicken Joint paying Homage to Southern roots. Building an place people can call home and enjoy a great meal.
Hidden Spot - Emeryville
Chicken Wings, Gourmet Sandwiches, Wagyu Burgers! Come in and enjoy!
Patatas Kitchen
Classic Home Cooking. Fresh from our neighborhood kitchen to yours.
Rob Ben's Restaurant & Lounge
A family-owned, family-run Black business, Rob Ben’s isn’t just about serving food; it’s an attempt to give back and stay family and remain in the Bay. Many of the items on the menu are named after family members and various streets and neighborhoods in Oakland.
We serve a variety of comfort soul food such as our famous Shrimp & Grits, Oxtails, Chicken & Waffles, Po'Boy Sandwiches a variety of down-home southern sides. We also have a wonderful bar famous for our Beastmode Margarita.