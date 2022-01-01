Go
Banner pic

Horn Rapids Cafe

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2101 Horn Rapids Rd

Richland, WA 99354

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar$7.99
Smoked turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
Lunch Soda$0.99
Cheese Burger$6.49
Grilled burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, Hanford sauce and choice of cheese.
Chefs Salad$6.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, hard cooked egg, cucumbers, tomato, cheese and choice of dressing.
Southwest Breakfast Burrito$6.99
Our 12” tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, American cheese, black beans, salsa, green chilies, and your choice of bacon or sausage.
Fountain Soda$1.75
LUNCH SPECIAL$4.99
Salad Bar
Chicken Taco Salad$6.89
Grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, black olives, jalapenos, cheese and choice of dressing.
Grilled Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.49
Scrambled eggs, sliced ham and cheddar cheese.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2101 Horn Rapids Rd, Richland WA 99354

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA

No reviews yet

Your Northwest Neighborhood Bistro

Dovetail Joint Restaurant

No reviews yet

Fresh, made from scratch, seasonal cooking!

Bruchi’s Cheese Steak and Sub

No reviews yet

Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
Chock full of House-Made menu selections

The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge

No reviews yet

Established in 1983 and family run. We serve freshly prepared Thai food and feature live music and a venue for the community to feel welcome and at home. We very much appreciate your support this last year and are happy to announce that we now have DINE IN seating as well as lunch buffet, dinner buffet, patio seating, takeout, delivery and catering. Please enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Horn Rapids Cafe

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston