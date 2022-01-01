Horny Toad Cafe & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL
5812 North Interstate 35 • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5812 North Interstate 35
Denton TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Herf's Denton County Taphouse
Come in and enjoy!
VFW Post 2205, Denton TX
Come in and enjoy!
Osteria il Muro
Grazie!
Flying Squirrel
Embrace the Absurdity!