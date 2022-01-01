Go
Horse Inn

Lancaster's hidden gem! The Horse Inn is the oldest consecutively running restaurant in Lancaster city! Come in and escape for an hour or so or plan an evening at home with curbside pickup. We offer some of the areas most local ingredients in our fare and libations.

540 E. Fulton St • $$

Avg 4.8 (2635 reviews)

Popular Items

KOREAN FRIED CAULIFLOWER$13.00
Korean Fried Cauliflower, Roasted Broccolini, Jasmine Rice, Radish, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Scallions {Vegan}
WEDGE SALAD$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Danish Blue Cheese, Cherry Pickled Red Onions, Bacon, Croutons, House Made Buttermilk Ranch
1/2 WINGS$7.50
1/2 Order of Our Wings
HORSE FRIES$12.00
House Made Sausage, Parmesan and Aged Provolone Cheese, Garlic, Heavy Cream
HORSE INN CHEESEBURGER$13.00
Custom Blend of Short Rib, Brisket, Chuck & 10% Dry Aged Beef, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, White American Cheese, Special Sauce, Alfred & Sam's Bun (with fries +3)
FARMERS SALAD$9.00
Local Mixed Greens, Pickled Red Onion, Carrot, Radish, Tomato & Cucumber. Choice of House-made Dressing: Buttermilk Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Lemon Vinaigrette - GF, V
(add 3.5oz tips +8, add 7oz tips +16, add chicken +8, add shrimp +9)
HOT CHICKEN$13.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Thigh, Spicy Nashville Style Rub, Blue Cheese Coleslaw, Martin's Sesame Potato Roll
WINGS$15.00
House Sauce, Celery, House Made Blue Cheese or Ranch
TIPS N TOAST$26.00
Tenderloin Tips, Alfred & Sam's French Bread, Red Wine Demi-Glace
PORK BANH MI$12.00
Sweet Potato Miso Glazed Pork Shoulder, Pickled Carrot and Radish, Cilantro, Scallion and Crispy Shallots, Fish Sauce Mayo, Alfred and Sam's Roll
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

540 E. Fulton St

Lancaster PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
