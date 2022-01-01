Horse Inn
Lancaster's hidden gem! The Horse Inn is the oldest consecutively running restaurant in Lancaster city! Come in and escape for an hour or so or plan an evening at home with curbside pickup. We offer some of the areas most local ingredients in our fare and libations.
FRENCH FRIES
540 E. Fulton St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
540 E. Fulton St
Lancaster PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Two Cousins
Come in and enjoy!
TFB Catering
From corporate events to social gatherings to special occasions, TFB Catering provides eating & drinking experiences that guests will remember.
New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster
New Holland Coffee Co provides a welcoming atmosphere for breakfast, lunch, dinner or any meeting in between. Our menu offers lite fare, homemade soups and specialty pastries baked in house daily.
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
This is a pub for all ages, anchored by a seasonally-changing menu offering a mix of traditional Irish Fare alongside modern American cuisine. The award-winning beer selection, shelves-on-shelves of whiskeys, weekend brunch, & daily drink specials!