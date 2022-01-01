Go
Horsefeather

Come grab a cocktail and bite at our casual neighborhood bar and restaurant!

528 Divisidero St

Popular Items

Fried Chicken 2 Piece and Sides$17.00
Buttermilk battered chicken with kimchi braised greens and corn esquite
INGREDIENTS: FRIED CHICKEN (Buttermilk, hot sauce, spices, flour, panko), BRAISED GREENS & KIMCHI (Collard greens, sherry vinegar, onion, bacon, maple syrup, cream, napa cabbage, carrots, daikon radish, chive, salt, Korean chili flakes), CORN ESQUITE (Fresh corn, red onion, lime juice, cotija cheese, olive oil, spices)
ALLERGIES: DAIRY, ALLIUM, GLUTEN
SUBSTITUTIONS: None
Duck Fat Fries$7.00
Shoestring fries dusted with umami mushroom seasoning and topped with a rendered duck fat.
INGREDIENTS: RUSSET POTATOES, SEASONING (Korean chili flakes, mushroom powder), RENDERED DUCK FAT (Tapioca Maltodextrin, duck fat)
ALLERGY: GLUTEN CONTACT, NIGHTSHADE, CASSAVA ROOT
SUBSTITUTIONS: n/a
Jack of Roses for two!$26.00
Palo Santo Vodka, gentiane la bounoux, spiced raspberry cordial, noyeaux, lemon, soda.
Comes in a bottle portioned for two cocktails!
Pulled Pork Tacos$17.00
4 slow braised pork tacos with fresh corn tortillas, house made salsa verde, and red onions.
(GF)
Pho Tacos$15.00
Fresh masa tacos with black beans and lentils, pho sauce, crispy rice noodles and smoked mushrooms
INGREDIENTS: BEANS AND LENTILS MIX (red onion, ginger, garlic, Calabrian chili, herbs, green lentils, black beans, crimini mushrooms, spices), PHO SAUCE (red onion, garlic, ginger, tamarind, Tamara, cornstarch, mirin), CRISPY RICE NOODLES, CILANTRO, BASIL, HANDMADE TORTILLA (corn masa, water)
ALLERGIES: ALLIUM, NIGHTSHADE, CILANTRO, SOY
SUBSTITUTIONS: n/a
Location

Francisco CA

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
