Wokcano

The Wokcano Restaurant is a contemporary Asian Restaurant and Lounge venue. Featuring fresh sushi and creative maki rolls as well as modern riffs on traditional fare, Wokcano offers guests a broad and savory tasting tour of popular Asian cuisines. Innovative signature incorporating the vivid regional and multicultural currents that make up modern Asian cuisine highlight the menu and are available for delivery, take out, and corporate dining.

