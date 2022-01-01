Go
Toast

Horses LA

Come in and enjoy!

7617 Sunset Boulevard

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

7617 Sunset Boulevard

Los Angeles CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Laugh Factory

No reviews yet

The only club that guarantees you laughs.

Members Pop Up

No reviews yet

Exclusive Boho Chic Restaurant-Club

Only Friends & Family Sunset

No reviews yet

Wokcano

No reviews yet

The Wokcano Restaurant is a contemporary Asian Restaurant and Lounge venue. Featuring fresh sushi and creative maki rolls as well as modern riffs on traditional fare, Wokcano offers guests a broad and savory tasting tour of popular Asian cuisines. Innovative signature incorporating the vivid regional and multicultural currents that make up modern Asian cuisine highlight the menu and are available for delivery, take out, and corporate dining.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston