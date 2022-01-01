Horseshoe Cafe
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
101 Reviews
$$
355 Pequot Ave
Southport, CT 06890
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
355 Pequot Ave, Southport CT 06890
Nearby restaurants
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Quattro Pazzi
Regional Modern Italian Cuisine
25 Years of Service
Custom Meats
Come in and enjoy!
Organika Southport
Plant Based Kitchen