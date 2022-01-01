horseshoe taverne
Come in and enjoy or order takeout for a meal on the go!
100 New Haven Road, Route 17
Popular Items
Location
100 New Haven Road, Route 17
Durham CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Pedals Smoothie and Juice Bar
Pedals is a plant based, gluten free smoothie and juice bar!
1741 Pub and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Epicurean Feast
Cooperate Food Service Café
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele
PR Mountain Music Series
Come in and enjoy!