horseshoe taverne

Popular Items

Giant Pretzel$10.00
Topped with sea salt and served with sides of queso and honey mustard.
Southwest Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and siracha ranch.
Maple Bacon Brussels$12.00
A Taverne favorite! Fried brussels with sea salt, bacon, cranberry, and a maple aioli drizzle.
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Tossed in your choice of buffalo, Carolina gold, cowboy rub, garlic parm, honey BBQ, moonshine BBQ, lemon pepper rub, or served plain.
Penne a la Vodka$17.00
Tacos$15.00
Mix and match between Cajun salmon, black bean, siracha steak, fried chicken, and pulled pork. Three tacos per order served with chips and queso.
Taverne Philly$15.00
Shredded steak with mushroom, pepper, onion, and American cheese served on a freshly baked grinder roll.
Barn Bowl$13.00
Build your own grain bowl! Customize it with your choice of dressings, proteins, veggies, and other toppings.
Taverne Classic Burger$14.00
Cooked pink or no pink with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, American cheese, ketchup, and mustard.
Taverne Nachos$13.00
House fried chips topped with queso, Pico de Gallo, black beans, and cilantro lime sour cream.
Location

100 New Haven Road, Route 17

Durham CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
