Horsham restaurants you'll love

Horsham restaurants
Toast
  • Horsham

Horsham's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Indian
Must-try Horsham restaurants

Lancers Diner image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lancers Diner

858 Easton Rd, Horsham

Avg 4.2 (204 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Western Omelete$9.99
Ham, onions and peppers
Waffle$5.99
Bacon$3.59
Lee's Hoagie House - Horsham image

 

Lee's Hoagie House - Horsham

870 Easton Road, Horsham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MOZZARELLA STICKS$5.25
10 WINGS$12.95
CAESAR SALAD W/ CHICKEN$9.95
NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse & Iron Abbey image

 

NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse & Iron Abbey

680 Easton Road, Horsham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
NB Filet Wrapped in Bacon$13.50
5 Pieces of Filet Wrapped in Bacon served with Au Jus & Chimichurri Sauce
NB Salmon$17.50
12 oz Salmon served with Asparagus & Lemon Butter Sauce
NB Bacon-Wrapped Chicken$10.50
5 Pieces of Bacon-wrapped Chicken served with Au Jus & Chimichurri Sauce
Duke's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Cafe

100 Witmer Rd Suite 150, Horsham

Avg 4.6 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
APPLE WALNUT SALAD$7.80
ROMAINE BED WITH DICED CHICKEN BREAST, CRUMBLED BLEU CHEESE, CRAISINS, WALNUTS AND DICED SEASONAL APPLES
CHEESE BURGER$8.00
GRILLED SEASONED BEEF BURGER WITH AMERCIAN CHEESE - TOPPED WITH BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO & PICKLES ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE
PESTO SHRIMP PITA$8.95
**AVAILABLE THURSDAYS ONLY**
GRILLED PESTO SHRIMP WITH PROVOLONE CHEESE, SPINACH & RED ONION IN A TOASTED PITA
Masala Zone image

BIRYANI

Masala Zone

316 Horsham Rd, Horsham

Avg 4.7 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Samosa$5.00
Deep fried pastry, stuffed with potatoes, herbs and spices
Chk Tikka Masala$16.00
ChK Korma$16.00
Restaurant banner

 

Tonelli's Pizza Pub

278 Easton rd, Horsham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Dukes Cafe- expansion

220 gilbraltar road, Horsham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
