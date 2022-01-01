Horsham restaurants you'll love
Horsham's top cuisines
Must-try Horsham restaurants
More about Lancers Diner
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lancers Diner
858 Easton Rd, Horsham
|Popular items
|Western Omelete
|$9.99
Ham, onions and peppers
|Waffle
|$5.99
|Bacon
|$3.59
More about Lee's Hoagie House - Horsham
Lee's Hoagie House - Horsham
870 Easton Road, Horsham
|Popular items
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$5.25
|10 WINGS
|$12.95
|CAESAR SALAD W/ CHICKEN
|$9.95
More about NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse & Iron Abbey
NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse & Iron Abbey
680 Easton Road, Horsham
|Popular items
|NB Filet Wrapped in Bacon
|$13.50
5 Pieces of Filet Wrapped in Bacon served with Au Jus & Chimichurri Sauce
|NB Salmon
|$17.50
12 oz Salmon served with Asparagus & Lemon Butter Sauce
|NB Bacon-Wrapped Chicken
|$10.50
5 Pieces of Bacon-wrapped Chicken served with Au Jus & Chimichurri Sauce
More about Duke's Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Duke's Cafe
100 Witmer Rd Suite 150, Horsham
|Popular items
|APPLE WALNUT SALAD
|$7.80
ROMAINE BED WITH DICED CHICKEN BREAST, CRUMBLED BLEU CHEESE, CRAISINS, WALNUTS AND DICED SEASONAL APPLES
|CHEESE BURGER
|$8.00
GRILLED SEASONED BEEF BURGER WITH AMERCIAN CHEESE - TOPPED WITH BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO & PICKLES ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE
|PESTO SHRIMP PITA
|$8.95
**AVAILABLE THURSDAYS ONLY**
GRILLED PESTO SHRIMP WITH PROVOLONE CHEESE, SPINACH & RED ONION IN A TOASTED PITA
More about Masala Zone
BIRYANI
Masala Zone
316 Horsham Rd, Horsham
|Popular items
|Vegetable Samosa
|$5.00
Deep fried pastry, stuffed with potatoes, herbs and spices
|Chk Tikka Masala
|$16.00
|ChK Korma
|$16.00
More about Tonelli's Pizza Pub
Tonelli's Pizza Pub
278 Easton rd, Horsham
More about Dukes Cafe- expansion
Dukes Cafe- expansion
220 gilbraltar road, Horsham