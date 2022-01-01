Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Horsham

Horsham restaurants
Horsham restaurants that serve apple salad

Tonelli's Pizza Pub

278 Easton rd, Horsham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Apple Walnut Salad$13.00
Fresh spinach, bacon bits, red onion, dried cranberry, candied walnuts, hard boiled egg, crisp granny smith apple slices, and Gorgonzola cheese. Served with a garlic knot and a side of sweet poppyseed dressing.
More about Tonelli's Pizza Pub
Duke's Cafe 220 Gibraltar Rd

220 Gibraltar Rd, Horsham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
APPLE WALNUT SALAD$8.00
ROMAINE BED WITH DICED CHICKEN BREAST, CRUMBLED BLEU CHEESE, CRAISINS, WALNUTS AND DICED SEASONAL APPLES
More about Duke's Cafe 220 Gibraltar Rd
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

100 Witmer Rd (Suite 150)- Duke's Cafe

100 Witmer Rd Suite 150, Horsham

Avg 4.6 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
APPLE WALNUT SALAD$8.00
ROMAINE BED WITH DICED CHICKEN BREAST, CRUMBLED BLEU CHEESE, CRAISINS, WALNUTS AND DICED SEASONAL APPLES
More about 100 Witmer Rd (Suite 150)- Duke's Cafe

