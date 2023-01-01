Cheesesteak pizza in Horsham
Horsham restaurants that serve cheesesteak pizza
Tonelli's Pizza Pub
278 Easton rd, Horsham
|LG Cheesesteak Pizza
|$26.00
Our famous cheese pizza topped with Cheesesteak and American cheese.
|Pizza Chicken Cheesesteak
|$13.50
Topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
Main Street Pizzeria & Grille
400 Blair Mill Road, Horsham
|Philly Style Cheesesteak Pizza
|$13.49
Chopped steak, fried onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese. Please note strombolis & calzones are not available with a Gluten Free Crust. Calzones are made ricotta cheese & no marinara.