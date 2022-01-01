Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Horsham

Go
Horsham restaurants
Toast

Horsham restaurants that serve chicken noodles

BG pic

 

Tonelli's Pizza Pub

278 Easton rd, Horsham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Noodle$7.00
More about Tonelli's Pizza Pub
Masala Zone image

BIRYANI

Masala Zone

316 Horsham Rd, Horsham

Avg 4.7 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Hakka Noodles$15.00
More about Masala Zone

Browse other tasty dishes in Horsham

Turkey Melts

Grits

Chicken Tender Salad

Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Tuna Sandwiches

Pork Chops

Map

More near Horsham to explore

Ambler

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Jenkintown

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lansdale

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Glenside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Warrington

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

North Wales

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Chalfont

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (555 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (449 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (954 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston