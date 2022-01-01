Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken noodles in
Horsham
/
Horsham
/
Chicken Noodles
Horsham restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Tonelli's Pizza Pub
278 Easton rd, Horsham
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle
$7.00
More about Tonelli's Pizza Pub
BIRYANI
Masala Zone
316 Horsham Rd, Horsham
Avg 4.7
(1598 reviews)
Chicken Hakka Noodles
$15.00
More about Masala Zone
Browse other tasty dishes in Horsham
Turkey Melts
Grits
Chicken Tender Salad
Chicken Wraps
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Tuna Sandwiches
Pork Chops
More near Horsham to explore
Ambler
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Jenkintown
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Lansdale
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Glenside
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Warminster
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Warrington
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Southampton
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
North Wales
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
Chalfont
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(555 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(72 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(449 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(954 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(306 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston