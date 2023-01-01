Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Horsham

Go
Horsham restaurants
Toast

Horsham restaurants that serve chicken soup

Consumer pic

 

Main Street Pizzeria & Grille

400 Blair Mill Road, Horsham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$0.00
More about Main Street Pizzeria & Grille
Masala Zone image

BIRYANI

Masala Zone

316 Horsham Rd, Horsham

Avg 4.7 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Corn Soup$6.00
More about Masala Zone

Browse other tasty dishes in Horsham

Veggie Salad

Fruit Salad

Garlic Knots

Honey Chicken

Italian Subs

Chipotle Chicken

Cannolis

Chicken Noodles

Map

More near Horsham to explore

Ambler

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Jenkintown

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lansdale

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Glenside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Warrington

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

North Wales

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Chalfont

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (568 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (463 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (991 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (291 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston