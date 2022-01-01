Chicken tenders in Horsham
Horsham restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Lancers Diner
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lancers Diner
858 Easton Rd, Horsham
|Chicken Finger Platter
|$11.99
Served with French fries, honey mustard OR BBQ dipping sauces
|Chicken Fingers
|$6.99
With honey mustard
More about Lee's Hoagie House - Horsham
Lee's Hoagie House - Horsham
870 Easton Road, Horsham
|1/2 CHICKEN FINGER PARMIGIANA
|$10.25
|1/2 CHICKEN FINGER SANDWICH
|$10.25
More about NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse & Iron Abbey
NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse & Iron Abbey
680 Easton Road, Horsham
|Chicken Fingers
|$7.00