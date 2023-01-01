Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in Horsham

Go
Horsham restaurants
Toast

Horsham restaurants that serve milkshakes

Lancers Diner image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lancers Diner - Horsham

858 Easton Rd, Horsham

Avg 4.2 (204 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Milkshake$4.79
More about Lancers Diner - Horsham
Consumer pic

 

Main Street Pizzeria & Grille

400 Blair Mill Road, Horsham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies & Cream (Vegan) Milkshake$8.99
Made with Almond Milk or Oat Milk, Cookies & Cream ice-cream!!
Chocolate Milkshake$6.99
Made with Milk, Chocolate ice-cream on the top of Whip Cream!!
Vanilla (Vegan) Milkshake$7.99
Made with Almond Milk or Oat Milk, Vegan Vanilla ice-cream!!
More about Main Street Pizzeria & Grille

