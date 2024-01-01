Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Naan in
Horsham
/
Horsham
/
Naan
Horsham restaurants that serve naan
Main Street Pizzeria & Grille
400 Blair Mill Road, Horsham
No reviews yet
7" Naan Pizza
$6.99
7" Naan (Oval Shape) base with your sauce, & Mozzarella cheese.
More about Main Street Pizzeria & Grille
BIRYANI
Masala Zone
316 Horsham Rd, Horsham
Avg 4.7
(1598 reviews)
Garlic Naan
$4.00
Chili Naan
$5.00
Butter Naan
$3.00
More about Masala Zone
Browse other tasty dishes in Horsham
Beef Steaks
Grilled Chicken Wraps
Nachos
Chicken Wraps
Tacos
Quesadillas
Egg Rolls
Fried Chicken Salad
More near Horsham to explore
Ambler
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Jenkintown
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Lansdale
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Warminster
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Southampton
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Warrington
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Glenside
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
North Wales
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Chalfont
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(767 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(78 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(135 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(617 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1449 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(411 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(389 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(101 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(428 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston