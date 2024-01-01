Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Horsham

Go
Horsham restaurants
Toast

Horsham restaurants that serve naan

Consumer pic

 

Main Street Pizzeria & Grille

400 Blair Mill Road, Horsham

No reviews yet
Takeout
7" Naan Pizza$6.99
7" Naan (Oval Shape) base with your sauce, & Mozzarella cheese.
More about Main Street Pizzeria & Grille
Masala Zone image

BIRYANI

Masala Zone

316 Horsham Rd, Horsham

Avg 4.7 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Naan$4.00
Chili Naan$5.00
Butter Naan$3.00
More about Masala Zone

Browse other tasty dishes in Horsham

Beef Steaks

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Nachos

Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Quesadillas

Egg Rolls

Fried Chicken Salad

Map

More near Horsham to explore

Ambler

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Jenkintown

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lansdale

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Warrington

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Glenside

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

North Wales

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Chalfont

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (135 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (617 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1449 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (101 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston