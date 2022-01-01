Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Horsham

Horsham restaurants
Horsham restaurants that serve pies

Lancers Diner image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lancers Diner

858 Easton Rd, Horsham

Avg 4.2 (204 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pie Sl Blueberry$3.99
Apple Pie$14.00
More about Lancers Diner
NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse & Iron Abbey image

 

NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse & Iron Abbey

680 Easton Road, Horsham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$14.00
ground beef, carrots, peas, stout gravy, mashed potatoes, shaved parmesan
Shepherd's Pie$13.00
Freshly Ground Meat with Potatoes, Onions, Carrots, and Peas in a Stout Reduction Sauce Topped with Mashed Potatoes and Parmesan Cheese
More about NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse & Iron Abbey

