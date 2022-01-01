Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti and meatballs in
Horsham
/
Horsham
/
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Horsham restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lancers Diner - Horsham
858 Easton Rd, Horsham
Avg 4.2
(204 reviews)
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$12.64
With meatballs or Italian Sausage
More about Lancers Diner - Horsham
Tonelli's Pizza Pub - 278 Easton rd
278 Easton rd, Horsham
No reviews yet
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
$8.50
More about Tonelli's Pizza Pub - 278 Easton rd
Browse other tasty dishes in Horsham
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Chicken Caesar Salad
Salmon
Quesadillas
Turkey Bacon
Tuna Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Caesar Wraps
More near Horsham to explore
Ambler
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Jenkintown
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Lansdale
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Glenside
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Warminster
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Warrington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Southampton
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
North Wales
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
Chalfont
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(533 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(52 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(65 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(425 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(885 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(226 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(66 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston