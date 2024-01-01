Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Triple chocolate cake in
Horsham
/
Horsham
/
Triple Chocolate Cake
Horsham restaurants that serve triple chocolate cake
Magerk's Pub Horsham
307 Horsham Rd, Horsham
No reviews yet
Triple Chocolate Cake
$7.00
Locally made by Lochel's Bakery
More about Magerk's Pub Horsham
Tonelli's Pizza Pub
278 Easton rd, Horsham
No reviews yet
Peanutbutter Cup Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake
$7.99
More about Tonelli's Pizza Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Horsham
Caesar Salad
Chicken Pasta
Chicken Parmesan
Cake
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Mediterranean Salad
Chicken Wraps
Sweet Potato Fries
More near Horsham to explore
Ambler
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Jenkintown
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Lansdale
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Warminster
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Southampton
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Warrington
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Glenside
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
North Wales
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Chalfont
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(787 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(77 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(70 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(132 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(636 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1502 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(420 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(408 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(108 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(432 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston