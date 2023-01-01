Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Horsham

Go
Horsham restaurants
Toast

Horsham restaurants that serve white pizza

BG pic

 

Tonelli's Pizza Pub

278 Easton rd, Horsham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LRG 16" White Brocc Boardwalk Pizza$23.00
Our new crispy boardwalk crust paired with our special cheese blend and broccoli!
More about Tonelli's Pizza Pub
Consumer pic

 

Main Street Pizzeria & Grille

400 Blair Mill Road, Horsham

No reviews yet
Takeout
16" White Neapolitan Pizza$15.99
Traditional pizza topped with whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, olive oil, and seasonings
10" White Neapolitan Pizza$10.79
Traditional pizza topped with whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, olive oil, and seasonings
More about Main Street Pizzeria & Grille

