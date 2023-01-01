White pizza in Horsham
Horsham restaurants that serve white pizza
More about Tonelli's Pizza Pub
Tonelli's Pizza Pub
278 Easton rd, Horsham
|LRG 16" White Brocc Boardwalk Pizza
|$23.00
Our new crispy boardwalk crust paired with our special cheese blend and broccoli!
More about Main Street Pizzeria & Grille
Main Street Pizzeria & Grille
400 Blair Mill Road, Horsham
|16" White Neapolitan Pizza
|$15.99
Traditional pizza topped with whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, olive oil, and seasonings
|10" White Neapolitan Pizza
|$10.79
Traditional pizza topped with whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, olive oil, and seasonings