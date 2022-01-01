Go
Hospoda

Craft Pizza and Beer

62 16th Ave SW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

14" Big Kahuna Pizza$13.00
Inspired by the big island pizza, we added our own spin to this Hawaiian favorite! A tomato base pizza topped with pineapple rings and dry mozzarella; we then take it up a notch by adding prosciutto slices and Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese crumbles for a new, unique blend of flavors. Feeling spicy, add Calabrian oil for that extra zip!
14" The Wendy Pizza$11.50
Pizza is great, but this namesake knows that cheese pizza is king. A admiration for local neighborhood pizza joints from the days of old that's good, easy, and quick for those clutch moments when only cheese pizza will do.
Rohlicky$5.00
12" The Wendy Pizza$9.50
Pizza is great, but this namesake knows that cheese pizza is king. A admiration for local neighborhood pizza joints from the days of old that's good, easy, and quick for those clutch moments when only cheese pizza will do.
12" Your Pizza Pie$11.00
Build your own pizza pie, start by selecting a tomato or olive oil base then we add shredded mozzarella and top with your favorites fired especially for you!
14" The Kolbe Pizza$16.00
A nod to an everyday man inspired with integrity, style, and community--built to share and celebrate! Our house-made tomato sauce with Berkshire Sausage and Pancetta, topped with dry mozzarella and fresh cremini mushrooms, finished with pine nuts and basil.
14" The Big Veggie Pizza$16.00
Hospoda Cheese Bread$6.00
12" Pete the Heat Pizza$14.00
Our wood-fired pizza oven burns bright for Pete the Heat. For our favorite foodie and Cedar Rapidian Zeitgeist, this pizza is built on a foundation of our pizza sauce with house-made Calabrian chili oil topped with dry and fresh mozzarella, and Soppressata and finished with a light dusting of Pecorino cheese.
12" The Kolbe Pizza$14.00
A nod to an everyday man inspired with integrity, style, and community--built to share and celebrate! Our house-made tomato sauce with Berkshire Sausage and Pancetta, topped with dry mozzarella and fresh cremini mushrooms, finished with pine nuts and basil.
Location

62 16th Ave SW

Cedar Rapids IA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
