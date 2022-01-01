Go
Hostel Tevere

Restaurant and Cocktail Bar! You will be surprised when you arrive into our unique space. Come and enjoy a cocktail while dinning or our family friendly menu.

203 Powderhound Rd • $

Avg 4.6 (52 reviews)

Popular Items

JR Burger$11.00
1/4lb burger comes with sriracha aioli / bib lettuce / cheddar / tomato / onion / brioche bun
choose one side or mixed greens or fries
House Burger$16.00
1/2lb House burger is cooked to order comes with sriracha aioli / bib lettuce / cheddar / tomato / onion / brioche bun
choose one side or mixed greens or fries
Add caramelixed onions $1 / bacon $2 / egg $2
1LB Wings$16.00
one pound of wings with a choice of sauce buffalo / teriyaki / mango habenaro / dry rub / bbq / served with ranch or blue cheese and pickled vegetables
Small House Salad$8.00
Mixed greens / pickled onion / sweet potato curls / shaved apple / maple ginger dressing
Add chicken $4 / bacon $2 / black bean burger $4 / steak $6
Black Bean Burger$15.00
black bean burger comes with sriracha aioli / bib lettuce / cheddar / tomato / onion / brioche bun
2LB Wings$25.00
two pound of wings with a choice of sauce buffalo / teriyaki / mango habenaro / dry rub / bbq / served with ranch or blue cheese and pickled vegetables
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Chicken tenders served with your choice of side and comes with honey mustard.
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried or grilled chicken sandwich
with sriracha aioli / bib lettuce / cheddar / tomato / onion / brioche bun
choose one side or mixed greens or fries
Add caramelixed onions $1 / bacon $2 / egg $2
House Fries$7.00
add truffle oil $2
Grilled Cheese$12.00
VT cheddar / apple / caramelized onion / bacon
served with choice of side mixed greens or fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

203 Powderhound Rd

Warren VT

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
