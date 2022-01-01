Go
Toast

Hot Box Cookies

Come in and enjoy!

3107 S. Grand Blvd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3107 S. Grand Blvd

St. Louis MO

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza Head

No reviews yet

Straightforward spot offering large pies & punk rock jukebox jams in a low-key setting.
Pizza Head is all vegetarian with vegan options.
***Note: Pizza Head uses SOY, CASHEWS (TREE NUTS), DAIRY and WHEAT GLUTEN products. Please be aware***
We are currently To-Go only!

Rooster

No reviews yet

Rooster is a European style, urban cafe specializing in crepes, sandwiches, and brunch items along with a unique selection of coffee, brunch cocktails, and bloody marys! We have a strong commitment to sustainability, sourcing locally, and make almost everything we serve from scratch!

Shaved Duck Smokehouse

No reviews yet

In-house, outdoor picnic tables, curbside & delivery
Locally owned and operated since 2009, the Shaved Duck Smokehouse serves the finest hickory & cherry smoked bbq in town. Known for Burnt Ends, Brisket, Whole Smoked Chicken, Duroc Baby Back Ribs & Pulled Pork combined with scratch kitchen sides, ribs & sauces.
Full service Catering, box lunches & monthly BBQ Classes

Grand Spirits Bottle Company

No reviews yet

A Hybrid Natural Wine Bar and Retail Boutique.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston