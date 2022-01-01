Go
Toast

Hot Box Cookies - Kirkwood

Come in and enjoy!

320 South Kirkwood Road Suite B

No reviews yet

Location

320 South Kirkwood Road Suite B

Kirkwood MO

Sunday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mission Taco Joint

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Crushed Red

No reviews yet

At Crushed Red, we believe food that's served quickly should be great food, and great food should be good for our planet. We also believe that it takes experience and true artisan know-how to make this happen. Our chopped-to-order salads and hand stretched pizzas are prepared to exacting standards by people who have a deep understanding of food and care about what they serve.
In addition to our commitment to quality, we’ve designed our restaurants to produce very little waste: because care about our guests, and the impact we have on our community and the world around us.

Wasabi Sushi Bars

No reviews yet

For those wishing to indulge in culinary delight, Wasabi Sushi Bar is a perfect spot for delicious sushi & exciting Japanese cuisine.

Citizen Kane's Marketplace

No reviews yet

Conveniently located at 133 West Clinton Place Kirkwood, MO 63122. Citizen Kane’s Steakhouse is located in a classic turn of the century Victorian home in the heart of Kirkwood. We have been providing impeccable service and exceptional dinners in a tasteful yet casual atmosphere since 1993.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston