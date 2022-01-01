Hot Box Cookies - Kirkwood
Come in and enjoy!
320 South Kirkwood Road Suite B
Location
320 South Kirkwood Road Suite B
Kirkwood MO
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mission Taco Joint
Come on in and enjoy!
Crushed Red
At Crushed Red, we believe food that's served quickly should be great food, and great food should be good for our planet. We also believe that it takes experience and true artisan know-how to make this happen. Our chopped-to-order salads and hand stretched pizzas are prepared to exacting standards by people who have a deep understanding of food and care about what they serve.
In addition to our commitment to quality, we’ve designed our restaurants to produce very little waste: because care about our guests, and the impact we have on our community and the world around us.
Wasabi Sushi Bars
For those wishing to indulge in culinary delight, Wasabi Sushi Bar is a perfect spot for delicious sushi & exciting Japanese cuisine.
Citizen Kane's Marketplace
Conveniently located at 133 West Clinton Place Kirkwood, MO 63122. Citizen Kane’s Steakhouse is located in a classic turn of the century Victorian home in the heart of Kirkwood. We have been providing impeccable service and exceptional dinners in a tasteful yet casual atmosphere since 1993.