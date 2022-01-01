Go
GET LIT @ HOT BOX

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

1 Bow Market Way • $

Avg 4.3 (650 reviews)

Popular Items

White$13.00
gochujang roasted local delicata squash, truffled ricotta, sharp cheddar and mozz, and baby arugula
Onion & Mushroom$12.00
house tomato sauce, mozz and cheddar cheese, sliced onion and mushrooms
Secret Dipping Sauce (Honey Mustard)$0.75
Buffalo Chicken$13.50
fresh chicken, buffalo sauce, mozz and cheddar cheese, ranch and scallions
Pickle$12.00
house tomato sauce, mozz and cheddar cheese, dill pickles and hots
Roni$13.00
house tomato sauce, mozz and cheddar cheese, pepperoni
Classic$9.50
house tomato sauce with mozz and cheddar cheese
Ranch Dipping Sauce$0.75
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Hipsters
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1 Bow Market Way

Somerville MA

Sunday1:30 pm - 9:40 pm
Monday4:45 pm - 8:40 pm
Tuesday4:45 pm - 8:40 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 8:40 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 8:40 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 9:40 pm
Saturday1:30 pm - 9:40 pm
